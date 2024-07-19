FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com lowered shares of FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

FONAR Stock Up 1.0 %

FONAR stock opened at $17.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.19. FONAR has a 12-month low of $12.13 and a 12-month high of $24.05.

Get FONAR alerts:

FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. FONAR had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $25.72 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of FONAR

About FONAR

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FONR. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FONAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FONAR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FONAR during the first quarter worth $218,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of FONAR by 725.1% in the 4th quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,088 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 10,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FONAR by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 50.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medical Equipment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FONAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FONAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.