FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com lowered shares of FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.
FONAR Stock Up 1.0 %
FONAR stock opened at $17.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.19. FONAR has a 12-month low of $12.13 and a 12-month high of $24.05.
FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. FONAR had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $25.72 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of FONAR
About FONAR
FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medical Equipment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic Services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than FONAR
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Top Energy Stock Poised for Growth: Slow and Steady Wins the Race
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- This Cybersecurity Stock Gains Analysts’ Favor for Strong Growth
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Parabolic Rise of This Stock Shows No Signs of Slowing
Receive News & Ratings for FONAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FONAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.