Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) – Raymond James dropped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Franco-Nevada in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 15th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.15. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $151.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Franco-Nevada’s current full-year earnings is $4.55 per share.

FNV has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$250.00 to C$265.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$168.00 to C$177.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Veritas Investment Research raised their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$149.00 to C$173.00 in a report on Friday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$182.00 to C$196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$191.00.

Shares of TSE:FNV opened at C$173.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 23.26, a current ratio of 29.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$33.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.62. Franco-Nevada has a 52-week low of C$139.19 and a 52-week high of C$198.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$167.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$158.62.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.94 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$346.20 million for the quarter. Franco-Nevada had a negative return on equity of 7.75% and a negative net margin of 39.96%.

In other Franco-Nevada news, Senior Officer Adrian Wong sold 530 shares of Franco-Nevada stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$162.20, for a total transaction of C$85,966.00. In other news, Director Paul Brink sold 13,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$170.21, for a total value of C$2,225,654.19. Also, Senior Officer Adrian Wong sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$162.20, for a total value of C$85,966.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,606 shares of company stock valued at $5,747,182. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.487 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is presently -57.23%.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

