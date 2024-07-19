Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT) Earns Buy Rating from BTIG Research

Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at BTIG Research in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.87% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

Shares of FBRT opened at $13.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.90. Franklin BSP Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $11.99 and a 52 week high of $14.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 88.39 and a current ratio of 88.39.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). Franklin BSP Realty Trust had a net margin of 53.82% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The company had revenue of $53.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Franklin BSP Realty Trust will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 1.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 71,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC now owns 31,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 374.2% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. 59.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

