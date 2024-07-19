FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, Noble Financial raised shares of FreightCar America to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

FreightCar America Price Performance

NASDAQ:RAIL opened at $3.16 on Thursday. FreightCar America has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $4.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.53 and its 200-day moving average is $3.32.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The transportation company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FreightCar America had a negative net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $161.06 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that FreightCar America will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FreightCar America

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FreightCar America stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 584,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 26,412 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.19% of FreightCar America worth $2,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

FreightCar America Company Profile

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products in the United States and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of railcars, including open top hoppers, mill gondola cars, intermodal and non-intermodal flat cars, coal cars; bulk commodity cars covered hopper cars, coil steel cars, boxcars, woodchip hoppers, aluminum vehicle carriers, and articulated bulk container railcars.

