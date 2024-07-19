Frontera Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:FECCF) Short Interest Up 6.0% in June

Frontera Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:FECCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 184,500 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the June 15th total of 174,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days.

Frontera Energy Trading Down 1.7 %

FECCF opened at $5.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.12. Frontera Energy has a 1 year low of $5.38 and a 1 year high of $9.12.

Frontera Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 4th were paid a dividend of $0.0456 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd.

Frontera Energy Company Profile

Frontera Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, transportation, storage, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in South America. The company has a portfolio of assets, which consists of interests in 24 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, and Guyana; and in pipeline and port facilities in Colombia.

