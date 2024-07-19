FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July (BATS:DJUL) Position Cut by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July (BATS:DJUL – Free Report) by 25.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,527 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July by 14.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 10,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scissortail Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC now owns 116,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

Shares of BATS DJUL opened at $39.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.57 and its 200-day moving average is $38.41. The company has a market capitalization of $319.68 million, a PE ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.58.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July (DJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

