FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) vs. CISO Global (NASDAQ:CISO) Head-To-Head Review

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) and CISO Global (NASDAQ:CISO) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares FTI Consulting and CISO Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FTI Consulting 8.51% 15.97% 9.30% CISO Global -94.26% -253.61% -95.24%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FTI Consulting and CISO Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FTI Consulting $3.49 billion 2.33 $274.89 million $8.60 26.53 CISO Global $57.06 million 0.13 -$80.23 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

FTI Consulting has higher revenue and earnings than CISO Global.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for FTI Consulting and CISO Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FTI Consulting 0 0 2 0 3.00 CISO Global 0 0 1 0 3.00

FTI Consulting currently has a consensus target price of $255.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.75%. Given FTI Consulting’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe FTI Consulting is more favorable than CISO Global.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.4% of FTI Consulting shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.1% of CISO Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of FTI Consulting shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 42.8% of CISO Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

FTI Consulting has a beta of 0.09, meaning that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CISO Global has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

FTI Consulting beats CISO Global on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services. The Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers construction and environmental solutions, data and analytics, disputes, health solutions, and risk and investigation services. The Economic Consulting segment provides antitrust and competition economics, financial economics, and international arbitration services. The Technology segment offers corporate legal department consulting; e-discovery and expertise; and information governance, privacy, and security services. The Strategic Communications segment provides corporate reputation, financial communications, and public affairs services. It serves aerospace and defense, airlines and aviation, blockchain and digital assets, chemicals, construction and environmental solutions, energy, financial services, food and agriculture, healthcare and life sciences, hospitality, gaming and leisure, automotive and industrial, insurance, mining, private equity, power and renewable, public sector and government contracts, real estate, retail and consumer products, telecom, media and technology, and transportation and logistics sectors. FTI Consulting, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

About CISO Global

CISO Global Inc. operates as a cybersecurity and compliance company in the United States, Chile, and internationally. The company offers security managed services, including compliance, secured managed, and cyber defense operation services; culture education and enablement; tools and technology provisioning; data, privacy, regulations, and compliance monitoring; remote infrastructure administration; and antivirus and patch management services. It also provides cybersecurity professional services, such as incident response and digital forensics; security testing and training; cybersecurity consulting; compliance auditing; vulnerability assessment and penetration testing; and disaster recovery and data backup solutions. The company was formerly known as Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation and changed its name to CISO Global Inc. in May 2023. CISO Global Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

