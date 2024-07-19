Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

FULT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Fulton Financial from $18.50 to $18.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Fulton Financial from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Fulton Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $19.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Fulton Financial from $15.50 to $17.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Fulton Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fulton Financial currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.40.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Price Performance

Shares of Fulton Financial stock opened at $19.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.83 and a 200 day moving average of $16.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Fulton Financial has a 12 month low of $11.63 and a 12 month high of $20.01.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.22. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $334.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Fulton Financial’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Fulton Financial will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fulton Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fulton Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Fulton Financial by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,444,753 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $320,061,000 after acquiring an additional 216,465 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,918,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,188,000 after purchasing an additional 297,923 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,593,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,043,000 after purchasing an additional 686,269 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Fulton Financial by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,062,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,946,000 after buying an additional 100,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Fulton Financial by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,057,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,942,000 after buying an additional 17,955 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.