FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) Issued By Raymond James

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) – Stock analysts at Raymond James boosted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Barrick Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 16th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $1.61 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.59. The consensus estimate for Barrick Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.45 per share.

ABX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$34.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Veritas Investment Research increased their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$20.70 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Barrick Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$29.91.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

Shares of ABX opened at C$25.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$23.46 and a 200 day moving average of C$22.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$44.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.46. Barrick Gold has a 12 month low of C$18.65 and a 12 month high of C$26.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.67.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.98 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 6.83%.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.67%.

Insider Activity at Barrick Gold

In other Barrick Gold news, Director Andrew James Quinn sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.00, for a total value of C$828,000.00. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties in Canada and internationally. The company also explores and sells silver and energy materials. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

