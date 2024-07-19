FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Issued By Zacks Research

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Research analyst I. Bandyopadhyay now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $3.31 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.33. The consensus estimate for Merit Medical Systems’ current full-year earnings is $3.27 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ FY2026 earnings at $3.96 EPS.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.06. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $323.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. CL King initiated coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.20.

MMSI stock opened at $85.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.76. Merit Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $62.58 and a fifty-two week high of $88.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 4.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 114.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 397 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 2,666.7% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 913 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,062,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,753,235. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,062,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,753,235. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Neil Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total value of $613,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,935.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

