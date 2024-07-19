FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) Issued By Sidoti Csr

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Free Report) – Analysts at Sidoti Csr dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for Richardson Electronics in a report released on Thursday, July 18th. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Soderstrom now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.09. The consensus estimate for Richardson Electronics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Richardson Electronics’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Get Richardson Electronics alerts:

Separately, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Richardson Electronics in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Richardson Electronics Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of RELL opened at $11.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.40 and a 200 day moving average of $10.36. Richardson Electronics has a 12 month low of $8.08 and a 12 month high of $16.10. The company has a market capitalization of $168.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.25, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Richardson Electronics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Richardson Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at $881,000. Parthenon LLC boosted its stake in Richardson Electronics by 56.6% during the first quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 126,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 45,580 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Richardson Electronics by 31,565.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 44,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 44,823 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Richardson Electronics by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 156,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 36,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendel Money Management boosted its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 18,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 36,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Richardson Electronics news, Director Kenneth Halverson acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.05 per share, with a total value of $25,125.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $50,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gregory J. Peloquin sold 21,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total transaction of $223,299.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kenneth Halverson purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.05 per share, for a total transaction of $25,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

About Richardson Electronics

(Get Free Report)

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and RF, Microwave and power components for semiconductors; and manufacturing equipment, RF and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Richardson Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richardson Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.