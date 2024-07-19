FY2024 EPS Estimates for B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Boosted by Analyst

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) – Analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for B2Gold in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 16th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.38. The consensus estimate for B2Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.37 per share.

Get B2Gold alerts:

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$622.09 million during the quarter. B2Gold had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 1.88%.

BTO has been the topic of several other reports. Eight Capital decreased their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on B2Gold from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts downgraded B2Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.95.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on B2Gold

B2Gold Stock Down 1.7 %

BTO stock opened at C$4.09 on Friday. B2Gold has a 52 week low of C$3.18 and a 52 week high of C$5.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of C$5.32 billion, a PE ratio of -81.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Transactions at B2Gold

In related news, Senior Officer Daniel Bruce Moore sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.88, for a total value of C$582,000.00. In other B2Gold news, Senior Officer Daniel Bruce Moore sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.88, for a total transaction of C$582,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Randall Chatwin sold 12,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.72, for a total transaction of C$46,574.40. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 162,575 shares of company stock worth $628,781. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. This is an increase from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -440.00%.

B2Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.