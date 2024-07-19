FY2024 EPS Estimates for Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDG) Cut by Analyst

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for Badger Infrastructure Solutions in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 16th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.60 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.67.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$217.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$221.03 million.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th.

