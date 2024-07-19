FY2024 EPS Estimates for Bruker Co. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) – Zacks Research lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Bruker in a report issued on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $2.77 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.79. The consensus estimate for Bruker’s current full-year earnings is $2.66 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bruker’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $721.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.88 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 13.38%. Bruker’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BRKR. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Bruker in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Bruker from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Bruker from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Bruker from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bruker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.78.

NASDAQ BRKR opened at $62.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.20. Bruker has a 12 month low of $53.79 and a 12 month high of $94.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.52 and a 200-day moving average of $76.35.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKR. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bruker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Bruker by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,184 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 6,647 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Bruker by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,178 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Bruker by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 5,656 shares during the period. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.27%.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

