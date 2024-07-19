FY2024 EPS Estimates for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Decreased by Analyst

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for Intel in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 16th. Northland Capmk analyst G. Richard now forecasts that the chip maker will earn $0.12 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.27. The consensus estimate for Intel’s current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Intel’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Get Intel alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on INTC. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Intel from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $34.87 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.16. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $29.73 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The firm has a market cap of $148.44 billion, a PE ratio of 36.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Intel had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion.

Institutional Trading of Intel

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Strategic Investment Advisors MI purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 82,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after purchasing an additional 25,428 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 154,605 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,769,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 14,177 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $1,498,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,340.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,668.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.08%.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.