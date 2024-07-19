FY2024 EPS Estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Lowered by National Bank Financial

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties in a report released on Tuesday, July 16th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.70. The consensus estimate for Osisko Gold Royalties’ current full-year earnings is $0.64 per share.
Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.01. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 21.78%. The company had revenue of C$60.75 million for the quarter.
Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Down 0.3 %
Osisko Gold Royalties stock opened at C$24.84 on Friday. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 1-year low of C$15.42 and a 1-year high of C$25.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.52, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of C$4.62 billion, a PE ratio of -85.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$22.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$21.22.
Insider Activity at Osisko Gold Royalties
In related news, Senior Officer Frédéric Ruel sold 33,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.20, for a total value of C$748,140.00. In related news, Senior Officer Frédéric Ruel sold 33,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.20, for a total value of C$748,140.00. Also, Director Victor Bradley sold 5,000 shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.05, for a total value of C$110,270.50. Insiders have sold 48,700 shares of company stock worth $1,087,670 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.
Osisko Gold Royalties Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This is a boost from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is -82.76%.
About Osisko Gold Royalties
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.
