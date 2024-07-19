FY2024 EPS Estimates for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Increased by Analyst

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for State Street in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 17th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings of $8.15 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.95. The consensus estimate for State Street’s current full-year earnings is $7.94 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for State Street’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.59 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.10 EPS.

STT has been the subject of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of State Street from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of State Street from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, State Street currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.88.

State Street Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE STT opened at $84.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. State Street has a 52 week low of $62.78 and a 52 week high of $86.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.67.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The asset manager reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. State Street had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of State Street

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STT. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in State Street by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of State Street by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of State Street by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,739 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of State Street by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 680 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of State Street by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,613 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

State Street Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $0.76 dividend. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 51.69%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Further Reading

