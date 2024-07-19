FY2024 EPS Estimates for Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Lifted by Zacks Research

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Teradata in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly now expects that the technology company will earn $1.14 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.09. The consensus estimate for Teradata’s current full-year earnings is $1.14 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Teradata’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Teradata from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $58.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Teradata in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.82.

TDC opened at $34.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.88, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.44 and a 200 day moving average of $38.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. Teradata has a fifty-two week low of $31.48 and a fifty-two week high of $57.73.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $465.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.93 million. Teradata had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 70.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Teradata during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,049,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Teradata by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,052,000 after acquiring an additional 27,004 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Teradata during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,332,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in Teradata by 295.6% during the fourth quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 138,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,042,000 after acquiring an additional 103,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC grew its position in Teradata by 2,129.9% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 112,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 106,985 shares during the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michael D. Hutchinson sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $609,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,062.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael D. Hutchinson sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $609,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,062.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $319,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,579 shares in the company, valued at $12,574,849.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

