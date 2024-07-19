FY2024 EPS Estimates for VinFast Auto Ltd. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:VFS)

VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFS – Free Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for VinFast Auto in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Sheppard now expects that the company will earn ($0.89) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.91). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for VinFast Auto’s current full-year earnings is ($0.94) per share.

VFS has been the topic of several other research reports. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of VinFast Auto from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of VinFast Auto in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ VFS opened at $4.55 on Thursday. VinFast Auto has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $93.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.75.

VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $302.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.27 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VinFast Auto in the 1st quarter valued at about $342,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VinFast Auto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $329,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VinFast Auto during the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of VinFast Auto during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of VinFast Auto by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 153,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 24,235 shares during the last quarter.

VinFast Auto Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of electric vehicles (EV), e-scooters, and e-buses in Vietnam, Canada, and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Automobiles, E-scooter, and Spare Parts & Aftermarket Services. The Automobiles segment offers design, development, manufacturing, and sale of cars and electric buses, and related battery lease and battery charging services for electric cars and buses.

