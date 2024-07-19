FY2024 EPS Estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. Raised by National Bank Financial (NYSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report released on Tuesday, July 16th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.34 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.17. The consensus estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $1.30 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ FY2025 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $59.00 to $66.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

Shares of WPM opened at $60.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.36 and its 200-day moving average is $50.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.76. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12-month low of $38.37 and a 12-month high of $63.06.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $296.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.95 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 53.74% and a return on equity of 8.53%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Wheaton Precious Metals

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.1% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 19.6% in the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.3% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 25.9% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.69%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

