FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Barrick Gold Co. Issued By Cormark (TSE:ABX)

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 16th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.66 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.62. The consensus estimate for Barrick Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.45 per share.

ABX has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$34.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Veritas Investment Research raised their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$20.70 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, April 12th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Monday, April 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$29.91.

Barrick Gold Trading Down 1.7 %

ABX stock opened at C$25.42 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$23.46 and a 200 day moving average price of C$22.41. Barrick Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$18.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.67, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market cap of C$44.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.46.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.04. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of C$3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.98 billion.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This is a positive change from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 48.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Andrew James Quinn sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.00, for a total transaction of C$828,000.00. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties in Canada and internationally. The company also explores and sells silver and energy materials. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

