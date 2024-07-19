FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Equity Bancshares, Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:EQBK)

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2025 earnings estimates for Equity Bancshares in a report issued on Thursday, July 18th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $3.95 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.05. The consensus estimate for Equity Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $3.89 per share.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.18. Equity Bancshares had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $55.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.00 million.

EQBK has been the topic of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Equity Bancshares from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Equity Bancshares from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Equity Bancshares from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Equity Bancshares stock opened at $39.58 on Friday. Equity Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $22.78 and a fifty-two week high of $41.50. The stock has a market cap of $603.60 million, a PE ratio of 65.97 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Equity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 80.00%.

In related news, Director Junetta M. Everett acquired 2,903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.50 per share, with a total value of $100,153.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,548.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Equity Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 754,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,917,000 after purchasing an additional 10,868 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 8.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 75,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 97.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment and aircraft financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products.

