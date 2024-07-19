FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Issued By Zacks Research

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lithia Motors in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $41.39 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $43.64. The consensus estimate for Lithia Motors’ current full-year earnings is $28.49 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Lithia Motors’ Q2 2026 earnings at $12.16 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $49.43 EPS.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Lithia Motors from $290.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lithia Motors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $319.45.

Lithia Motors Price Performance

Lithia Motors stock opened at $261.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.63. Lithia Motors has a one year low of $231.36 and a one year high of $331.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.59.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.85 by ($1.74). The company had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 2.87%. Lithia Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.44 EPS.

Lithia Motors Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.26%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 138 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.42, for a total transaction of $35,109.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,847.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lithia Motors

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 5,050.0% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 83.6% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 80.2% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000.

About Lithia Motors

(Get Free Report)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company's Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.