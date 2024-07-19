FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Wabash National Co. Issued By DA Davidson (NYSE:WNC)

Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Wabash National in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 18th. DA Davidson analyst M. Shlisky now forecasts that the company will earn $2.51 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.53. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wabash National’s current full-year earnings is $2.09 per share.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.06). Wabash National had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 37.84%. The firm had revenue of $515.28 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Wabash National Stock Down 2.8 %

Wabash National stock opened at $22.69 on Friday. Wabash National has a fifty-two week low of $20.09 and a fifty-two week high of $30.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.79 and its 200-day moving average is $24.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Institutional Trading of Wabash National

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Wabash National in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,491,000. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Wabash National by 66.9% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,380,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,340,000 after purchasing an additional 553,500 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Wabash National by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,160,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,745,000 after purchasing an additional 93,444 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Wabash National by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 797,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,428,000 after purchasing an additional 6,682 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Wabash National by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 525,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,721,000 after purchasing an additional 11,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Wabash National’s payout ratio is presently 7.69%.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

