FY2025 EPS Estimates for Eldorado Gold Co. Raised by Analyst (TSE:ELD)

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) – National Bank Financial raised their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Eldorado Gold in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 16th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.11 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.75. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Spec Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Eldorado Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.47 per share.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C$0.15. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of C$347.78 million for the quarter.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ELD. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$19.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Eldorado Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$13.40 to C$16.80 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$17.25 to C$19.50 in a report on Friday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$21.48.

Shares of ELD stock opened at C$22.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$21.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$18.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.65, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.23. Eldorado Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$11.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.62.

In related news, Senior Officer Karen Christine Aram sold 7,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.24, for a total transaction of C$152,640.28. In other Eldorado Gold news, Senior Officer Paul Anthony Ferneyhough sold 12,358 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.66, for a total value of C$267,656.98. Also, Senior Officer Karen Christine Aram sold 7,542 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.24, for a total value of C$152,640.28. Insiders sold 304,292 shares of company stock valued at $6,057,269 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

