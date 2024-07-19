FY2025 EPS Estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) Increased by National Bank Financial

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Free Report) (TSE:FVI) – Analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2025 earnings estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 16th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.43. The consensus estimate for Fortuna Silver Mines’ current full-year earnings is $0.37 per share.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. Fortuna Silver Mines had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a positive return on equity of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $224.95 million for the quarter.

FSM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $4.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

NYSE FSM opened at $5.04 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.24. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 52 week low of $2.58 and a 52 week high of $6.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.81 and a beta of 1.57.

Institutional Trading of Fortuna Silver Mines

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 40.0% during the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the first quarter valued at $56,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the first quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the first quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d'Ivoire.

