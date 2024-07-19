FY2025 EPS Estimates for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Lowered by Zacks Research

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Hexcel in a report issued on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the aerospace company will earn $2.79 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.84. The consensus estimate for Hexcel’s current full-year earnings is $2.18 per share.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Hexcel from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Hexcel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $81.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Northcoast Research lowered Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Hexcel from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.21.

Hexcel Price Performance

Shares of HXL stock opened at $62.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.74. Hexcel has a 52 week low of $58.81 and a 52 week high of $77.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 53.55, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.76 and its 200-day moving average is $69.11.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $500.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.26 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share.

Hexcel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Insider Transactions at Hexcel

In other Hexcel news, CEO Tom Gentile purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.25 per share, with a total value of $993,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,750. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hexcel news, CEO Tom Gentile purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.25 per share, with a total value of $993,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,750. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine A. Suever purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.33 per share, for a total transaction of $27,332.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,060.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 43,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,820,322 over the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HXL. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hexcel during the third quarter worth about $262,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 25.0% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,367 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 73.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 66,141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,308,000 after buying an additional 28,010 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Hexcel by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Hexcel by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hexcel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.