FY2025 EPS Estimates for Kinross Gold Co. Boosted by Analyst (TSE:K)

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) – National Bank Financial upped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 16th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.78. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kinross Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.72 per share.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.19 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 9.86%.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$13.75 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight Capital lifted their target price on Kinross Gold from C$11.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Kinross Gold from C$9.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Kinross Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Cormark upgraded Kinross Gold from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.92.

K stock opened at C$12.22 on Friday. Kinross Gold has a 52-week low of C$5.91 and a 52-week high of C$12.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.19.

In related news, Senior Officer William D. Dunford sold 6,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.76, for a total value of C$65,377.76. In related news, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.09, for a total value of C$77,630.00. Also, Senior Officer William D. Dunford sold 6,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.76, for a total value of C$65,377.76. Insiders sold a total of 643,076 shares of company stock valued at $6,954,397 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.65%.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

