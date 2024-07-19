FY2026 Earnings Estimate for Novavax, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Free Report) – Zacks Research cut their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Novavax in a research report issued on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.26 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.73. The consensus estimate for Novavax’s current full-year earnings is $0.49 per share.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $93.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($3.41) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Novavax from $11.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Novavax from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Novavax from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Novavax in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Novavax from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NVAX opened at $14.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.98. Novavax has a 12-month low of $3.53 and a 12-month high of $23.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.95.

In related news, insider Filip Dubovsky sold 47,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total transaction of $657,636.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,446.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James F. Young sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $105,675.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,760 shares in the company, valued at $870,198.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Filip Dubovsky sold 47,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total transaction of $657,636.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,446.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,312 shares of company stock valued at $866,212 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Novavax by 9.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,551,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,633,000 after purchasing an additional 978,873 shares during the last quarter. Shah Capital Management boosted its holdings in Novavax by 4.3% in the first quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 8,117,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,803,000 after purchasing an additional 337,071 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novavax by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,611,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,737,000 after purchasing an additional 619,370 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novavax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,294,000. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novavax by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,376,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,582,000 after acquiring an additional 265,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

