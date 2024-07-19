Galantas Gold (OTCMKTS:GALKF) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.13

Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.13 and traded as low as $0.10. Galantas Gold shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 28,786 shares changing hands.
Galantas Gold Stock Down 10.4 %
The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.13.
Galantas Gold Company Profile
Galantas Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties primarily in Omagh, Northern Ireland. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and lead deposits. The company owns and operates a producing open-pit gold mine near Omagh, which covers an area of 189 square kilometers; and the Gairloch project that covering an area of 217 square kilometers located in the Gairloch Schist Belt.
