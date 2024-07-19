Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Galectin Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.

Get Galectin Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Galectin Therapeutics

Galectin Therapeutics Stock Down 2.5 %

Galectin Therapeutics stock opened at $2.51 on Thursday. Galectin Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $4.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.45.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts forecast that Galectin Therapeutics will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Galectin Therapeutics

In other news, major shareholder James C. Czirr sold 21,323 shares of Galectin Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $65,248.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,925,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,133,205.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $14,360 over the last quarter. 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Galectin Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Guys Formula LLC lifted its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Solutions 4 Wealth Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 398,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 214,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,979,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after buying an additional 38,037 shares during the period. 11.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial, to prevent esophageal varices in patient with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) cirrhosis; and Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis, as well as severe skin disease, and melanoma and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Galectin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galectin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.