GASFRAC Energy Services (OTCMKTS:GSFVF) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of GASFRAC Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:GSFVF – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. GASFRAC Energy Services shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 955,400 shares traded.
GASFRAC Energy Services Stock Performance
About GASFRAC Energy Services
GASFRAC Energy Services, Inc provides liquid petroleum gas fracturing services to oil and gas companies in Canada and the United States. It develops patented waterless Liquid Petroleum Gas gel. The company’s services are designed to enhance oil and natural gas production and maximize recovery from a variety of conventional and unconventional reservoirs.
