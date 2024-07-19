Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Shares Gap Up to $16.97

Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.97, but opened at $17.86. Gates Industrial shares last traded at $17.75, with a volume of 1,366,530 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Gates Industrial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Gates Industrial from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gates Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.13.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $862.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.00 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 6.97%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gates Industrial

In other Gates Industrial news, major shareholder Blackstone Inc. sold 20,125,000 shares of Gates Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $328,641,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,733.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 158,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 88.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 20,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 9,640 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 44.8% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 10,776 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 602.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 66,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 56,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 58.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 39,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 14,555 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gates Industrial

(Get Free Report)

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.