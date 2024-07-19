Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share, Atb Cap Markets Forecasts

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets raised their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gear Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, July 17th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.02. The consensus estimate for Gear Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.11 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Gear Energy’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C($0.01). Gear Energy had a return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company had revenue of C$35.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$36.70 million.

TSE GXE opened at C$0.72 on Friday. Gear Energy has a twelve month low of C$0.60 and a twelve month high of C$1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$189.63 million, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 3.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.68.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.33%. Gear Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 200.00%.

In other news, Director Don Gray purchased 705,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$515,015.00. In related news, Director Kevin David Johnson acquired 192,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$150,462.00. Also, Director Don Gray acquired 705,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$515,015.00. Insiders have bought 1,192,900 shares of company stock worth $892,242 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.57% of the company’s stock.

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, engages in the acquiring, developing, and holding of interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company's oil properties are located in Central Alberta, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southeast Saskatchewan.

