Gelion plc (LON:GELN) Insider Acquires £4,679.74 in Stock

Gelion plc (LON:GELN – Get Free Report) insider Joycelyn Cheryl Morton bought 17,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.34) per share, with a total value of £4,679.74 ($6,068.91).

Gelion Price Performance

Shares of GELN opened at GBX 26 ($0.34) on Friday. Gelion plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 14 ($0.18) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 33 ($0.43). The company has a market capitalization of £35.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -423.33 and a beta of -0.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 19.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 19.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 22.26 and a current ratio of 7.34.

Get Gelion alerts:

Gelion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Gelion plc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, and sale of battery systems in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers storage batteries, which include lithium-sulfur and zinc hybrid cell batteries. Its products are used in various applications, including drones/unmanned aerial vehicles, commercial e-aviation, passenger and heavy vehicles, and heavy electric vehicles; and stand-alone power systems, commercial and industry systems, pole-top batteries, uninterruptible power supplies, utility-scale stationary ESS, and reserve power applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Gelion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gelion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.