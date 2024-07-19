Gelion plc (LON:GELN) Insider Acquires £4,679.74 in Stock

Gelion plc (LON:GELN – Get Free Report) insider Joycelyn Cheryl Morton bought 17,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.34) per share, with a total value of £4,679.74 ($6,068.91).
Gelion Price Performance
Shares of GELN opened at GBX 26 ($0.34) on Friday. Gelion plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 14 ($0.18) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 33 ($0.43). The company has a market capitalization of £35.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -423.33 and a beta of -0.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 19.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 19.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 22.26 and a current ratio of 7.34.
Gelion Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Gelion
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- This Cybersecurity Stock Gains Analysts’ Favor for Strong Growth
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Parabolic Rise of This Stock Shows No Signs of Slowing
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Risk Tolerance vs. Risk Appetite: Key Differences
Receive News & Ratings for Gelion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gelion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.