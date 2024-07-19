GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS) PT Raised to $28.00

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGSGet Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $12.50 to $28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 14.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of GeneDx from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on GeneDx from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on GeneDx in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on GeneDx in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.20.

GeneDx Stock Performance

Shares of GeneDx stock opened at $32.62 on Wednesday. GeneDx has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $35.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.30. The company has a market cap of $852.03 million, a PE ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 2.29.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGSGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.35. GeneDx had a negative return on equity of 36.23% and a negative net margin of 60.86%. The business had revenue of $62.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.80 million. Equities analysts anticipate that GeneDx will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at GeneDx

In other GeneDx news, CEO Katherine Stueland sold 6,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total value of $69,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,593.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Katherine Stueland sold 6,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total transaction of $69,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,593.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Opko Health, Inc. sold 36,118 shares of GeneDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total transaction of $1,019,972.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,433,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,959,300.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 175,804 shares of company stock valued at $3,771,670 and have sold 121,505 shares valued at $3,211,829. Insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of GeneDx

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WGS. Oracle Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in GeneDx by 531.7% during the first quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,126,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,286,000 after buying an additional 948,253 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of GeneDx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,575,000. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its holdings in GeneDx by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 556,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after acquiring an additional 207,027 shares during the period. Decheng Capital LLC bought a new position in GeneDx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, Gagnon Advisors LLC increased its stake in GeneDx by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 211,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 62,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

GeneDx Company Profile

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

