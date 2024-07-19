Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Price Target Lowered to $9.00 at Macquarie

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Macquarie from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

GENI has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a buy rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Genius Sports in a research report on Friday, April 5th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Genius Sports in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Genius Sports currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.18.

GENI opened at $5.70 on Thursday. Genius Sports has a 12 month low of $4.62 and a 12 month high of $8.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.85.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $119.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.53 million. Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 19.73% and a negative return on equity of 12.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Genius Sports will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 383.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,277,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,772,540 shares during the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Genius Sports in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,961,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Genius Sports by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,503,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,602 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Genius Sports by 25.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,503,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Genius Sports by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,351,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,070,000 after acquiring an additional 919,980 shares during the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

