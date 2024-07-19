Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Receives $38.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.63.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on G shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Genpact from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Genpact from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Genpact Stock Performance

Shares of Genpact stock opened at $33.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Genpact has a 52 week low of $29.41 and a 52 week high of $39.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.11.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 22.71%. Research analysts forecast that Genpact will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genpact Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a $0.1525 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director N. V. Tyagarajan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total transaction of $33,170.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,141. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Genpact

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Genpact by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Cloverfields Capital Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Genpact by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 28,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genpact by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Genpact by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

