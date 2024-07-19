Genus (LON:GNS) Shares Down 8.6% on Analyst Downgrade

Genus plc (LON:GNS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 8.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 2,300 to GBX 2,150. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Genus traded as low as GBX 1,736 ($22.51) and last traded at GBX 1,740 ($22.57). Approximately 418,025 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 313% from the average daily volume of 101,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,904 ($24.69).

Genus Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.99. The firm has a market cap of £1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,477.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,776.11 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,879.49.

About Genus

(Get Free Report)

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Genus Research and Development. It sells breeding pigs and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Genus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.