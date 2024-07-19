Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:GAINN) Shares Down 0.8%

Shares of Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:GAINN – Get Free Report) fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.18 and last traded at $24.25. 1,468 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 4,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.44.

Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 Stock Down 0.8 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.22 and its 200-day moving average is $24.06.

Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

About Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026

gladstone investment corporation (nasdaq: gain), a business development company (“bdc”), is a private equity fund focused on acquiring mature, lower middle market companies with attractive fundamentals and strong management teams. as a publicly-traded bdc, gain provides both equity and debt capital, which greatly increases certainty and speed of closing as well as provides gain’s shareholders with both current yield in the form of monthly dividends and potential capital gains upside.

