Glenn Darrel Sanford Sells 55,538 Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 55,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total value of $793,638.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,250,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,466,744.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 15th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 83,240 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $1,065,472.00.

On Monday, July 8th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $222,400.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.74, for a total value of $214,800.00.

On Monday, June 24th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $265,500.00.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 1,005 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $12,080.10.

On Monday, June 10th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $273,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 29th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $276,250.00.

eXp World Stock Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ EXPI opened at $13.95 on Friday. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.91 and a 1-year high of $25.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.65.

eXp World Announces Dividend

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. eXp World had a negative return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $943.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. eXp World’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. eXp World’s payout ratio is -117.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.75 price objective on shares of eXp World in a report on Friday, July 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eXp World

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in eXp World during the fourth quarter worth about $7,141,000. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 594.0% in the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 289,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 248,070 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in eXp World by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,866,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,011,000 after acquiring an additional 232,321 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in eXp World during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,771,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in eXp World by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,017,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,165,000 after purchasing an additional 168,360 shares during the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.

