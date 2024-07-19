Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:GTAC) Shares Up 0.1%

Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:GTAC – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.30 and last traded at $11.30. 7,193 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 295% from the average session volume of 1,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.29.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.14.
Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile
Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify a business combination target within marketplaces, FinTech, and SaaS companies in Europe, Latam, and the United States.
