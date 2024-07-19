Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF (NYSEARCA:ONOF) Shares Down 0.9%

Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF (NYSEARCA:ONOF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $34.39 and last traded at $34.45. 7,299 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 7,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.78.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.46 million, a PE ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.91.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF stock. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF (NYSEARCA:ONOF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 261,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,578,000. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 7.08% of Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

The Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF (ONOF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund tracks an index that allocates 100% of the portfolio to US equities or short-term Treasurys based on four market indicators. ONOF was launched on Jan 12, 2021 and is managed by Global X.

