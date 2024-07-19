GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) and Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Head-To-Head Comparison

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) and GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Viavi Solutions and GLOBALFOUNDRIES’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viavi Solutions $1.11 billion 1.54 $25.50 million ($0.02) -382.50 GLOBALFOUNDRIES $7.39 billion 4.36 $1.02 billion $1.62 36.04

GLOBALFOUNDRIES has higher revenue and earnings than Viavi Solutions. Viavi Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GLOBALFOUNDRIES, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

95.5% of Viavi Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Viavi Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Viavi Solutions and GLOBALFOUNDRIES’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viavi Solutions -0.42% 4.65% 1.80% GLOBALFOUNDRIES 12.66% 8.78% 5.33%

Risk and Volatility

Viavi Solutions has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Viavi Solutions and GLOBALFOUNDRIES, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viavi Solutions 0 4 2 1 2.57 GLOBALFOUNDRIES 0 7 7 0 2.50

Viavi Solutions presently has a consensus price target of $11.65, indicating a potential upside of 52.29%. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a consensus price target of $60.62, indicating a potential upside of 3.81%. Given Viavi Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Viavi Solutions is more favorable than GLOBALFOUNDRIES.

Summary

GLOBALFOUNDRIES beats Viavi Solutions on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc. provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP). The NE segment offers testing solutions that access the network to perform build-out and maintenance tasks. Its solutions include instruments, software, and services to design, build, activate, certify, troubleshoot, and optimize networks; and test and measurement instrumentation for communication and safety. It also offers support and professional services, such as repair, calibration, software support, and technical assistance for the products; and system integration projects, including project management, installation, and implementation, as well as product and technology training, and consulting services. The SE segment provides embedded systems and enterprise performance management solutions for communication service providers, enterprises, and cloud operators with visibility into network, service, and application data. Its solutions include instruments, microprobes, and software, which monitor, collect, and analyze network data to reveal the actual customer experience and to identify opportunities for new revenue streams and network optimization. The OSP segment offers optical products for anti-counterfeiting, consumer and industrial, government, automotive, and industrial markets. The company was formerly known as JDS Uniphase Corporation. Viavi Solutions Inc. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

About GLOBALFOUNDRIES

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Malta, New York.

