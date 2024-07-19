Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT) Shares Down 5.2%

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT – Get Free Report) was down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.19 and last traded at $1.20. Approximately 4,399,738 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 4,026,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.26.

Globalstar Trading Down 4.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -60.00 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.19.

Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $56.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.92 million. Globalstar had a negative net margin of 19.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.66%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James Monroe III bought 4,510,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.06 per share, for a total transaction of $4,781,506.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,708,254 shares in the company, valued at $9,230,749.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 61.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Globalstar by 33.6% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 198,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 49,951 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Globalstar by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,165,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 18,943 shares during the period. Second Line Capital LLC purchased a new position in Globalstar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new position in Globalstar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,470,000. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Globalstar by 1,551.7% during the 1st quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,027,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,331,000 after buying an additional 6,602,454 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

