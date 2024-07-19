Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.69) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for Golden Minerals in a report issued on Tuesday, July 16th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle forecasts that the company will earn ($0.69) per share for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $1.50 target price on the stock.

Get Golden Minerals alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Golden Minerals in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Golden Minerals Price Performance

Golden Minerals stock opened at $0.44 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.45 and a 200-day moving average of $0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.26. Golden Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $2.44.

Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Golden Minerals had a negative return on equity of 223.07% and a negative net margin of 77.16%.

Golden Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company explores for mineral properties in Argentina, Nevada, and Mexico. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company was formerly known as Apex Silver Mines Limited and changed its name to Golden Minerals Company in March 2009.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.