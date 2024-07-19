Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOO) Forecasted to Post FY2026 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share

Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOO – Free Report) – Stifel Canada issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Goodfood Market in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Canada analyst M. Landry anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the year.

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$39.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$40.18 million.

