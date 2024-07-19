Graeme Proudfoot Purchases 20,000 Shares of BlackRock Income and Growth (LON:BRIG) Stock

BlackRock Income and Growth (LON:BRIG – Get Free Report) insider Graeme Proudfoot acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 188 ($2.44) per share, for a total transaction of £37,600 ($48,761.51).

BlackRock Income and Growth Price Performance

Shares of BRIG opened at GBX 187 ($2.43) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £37.92 million, a PE ratio of 1,884.90 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 199.34 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 188.82. BlackRock Income and Growth has a fifty-two week low of GBX 170 ($2.20) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 208 ($2.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.96, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Get BlackRock Income and Growth alerts:

BlackRock Income and Growth Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.70 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. BlackRock Income and Growth’s dividend payout ratio is 7,000.00%.

BlackRock Income and Growth Company Profile

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Income and Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Income and Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.