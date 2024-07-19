Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.20

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.201 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This is an increase from Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Stock Up 0.4 %

GRP.U stock opened at $54.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.26. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple has a fifty-two week low of $45.35 and a fifty-two week high of $60.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Company Profile

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is engaged in the ownership and management of predominantly industrial properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico and Europe. The Company owns and manages rental income properties. Its services include sourcing and real estate acquisition, site development, assisting with government approvals and re-zoning to specific uses, build-to-suit construction, property renovation, project management and long-term leasing.

