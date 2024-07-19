Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.28 (TSE:GRT)

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$30.78 and a 52 week high of C$38.97.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported C$1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.26 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$138.95 million during the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Granite Real Estate Investment Trust

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

In other news, Director Al Mawani bought 1,000 shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$67.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$67,256.00. In related news, Director Kevan Stuart Gorrie purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$70.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,325.00. Also, Director Al Mawani purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$67.26 per share, with a total value of C$67,256.00. In the last quarter, insiders bought 2,825 shares of company stock worth $191,184.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged principally in the acquisition, development, construction, leasing, management and ownership of an industrial global rental portfolio of properties in North America and Europe leased primarily to Magna International Inc and its automotive operating units.

